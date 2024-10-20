 Skip navigation
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Browns announce Deshaun Watson has Achilles injury

  
Published October 20, 2024 02:59 PM

It’s official. Per the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson has an Achilles injury. He’s out for the remainder of today’s game.

Based on the video, which seems to show something in the back of Watson’s leg snap, the fact that it’s an Achilles injury suggests the tendon has torn.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has taken over for Watson. Jameis Winston, who had been the backup, was demoted to No. 3 for Sunday.

If the Browns were simply hoping to take some steam out of a potential “we want Jameis” cacophony, Winston could be the starter next week, and beyond.

Regardless, it apparently won’t be Watson, for the rest of 2024. It’s another story — and a big decision — for 2025.