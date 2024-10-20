Browns announce Deshaun Watson has Achilles injury

It’s official. Per the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson has an Achilles injury. He’s out for the remainder of today’s game.

Based on the video, which seems to show something in the back of Watson’s leg snap, the fact that it’s an Achilles injury suggests the tendon has torn.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has taken over for Watson. Jameis Winston, who had been the backup, was demoted to No. 3 for Sunday.

If the Browns were simply hoping to take some steam out of a potential “we want Jameis” cacophony, Winston could be the starter next week, and beyond.

Regardless, it apparently won’t be Watson, for the rest of 2024. It’s another story — and a big decision — for 2025.