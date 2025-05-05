Browns are aware of, gathering information about Devin Bush’s arrest

The Browns issued a statement regarding linebacker Devin Bush on Monday morning.

A report on Sunday night said that Bush had been arrested for simple assault and harassment in Pennsylvania and the Browns confirmed, via multiple reporters, that they are aware of the arrest. The team also said that they are gathering more information about what led to Bush’s arrest.

Bush joined the Browns last season after playing for the Steelers and Seahawks. He had 76 tackles and a sack before re-signing with the team on a one-year deal earlier in the offseason.

Bush’s case will now make its way through the legal system and he is subject to possible NFL discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy as well.