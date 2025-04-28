 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns are not expected to exercise Kenny Pickett’s 2026 option

  
Published April 28, 2025 03:28 PM

The Browns have a lot to sort out at quarterback in 2025, but they’ve reportedly moved ahead with a decision about 2026 before that process gets going.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team will not exercise their fifth-year option on Kenny Pickett’s contract. Pickett was a Steelers first-round pick in 2022 and the option went with him when he was traded to the Eagles and the Browns since the end of the 2022 season.

Pickett went into last week set to compete with Joe Flacco for the starting job in Cleveland, but the picture looks quite different this week. The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round and then traded up to select Shedeur Sanders after passing on the chance to draft him several times.

How all of those pieces fit will be the object of much attention over the coming months, but the Browns passing on the options is unsurprising regardless of how things shake out. Pickett would be guaranteed $22.117 million under the terms of the option and that’s too high a price given how things have played out over his first three seasons.