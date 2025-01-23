Browns asst. DL coach Jordan Thomas departing for Boston College

One of Cleveland’s defensive coaches is off to the college ranks.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Browns assistant defensive line coach Jordan Thomas is departing the organization to become Boston College’s new defensive line coach.

Thomas had been with Cleveland since 2022 in the same role.

Thamel reports new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel recommended Thomas to Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien. Vrabel, who worked under O’Brien with the Texans, was with Cleveland as a consultant in 2024.