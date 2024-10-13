 Skip navigation
Browns C Nick Harris carted off with ankle injury, Jerome Ford questionable to return

  
Published October 13, 2024 01:31 PM

It’s midway through the first quarter but there have been a few key injuries in Philadelphia for Browns-Eagles.

Browns center Nick Harris — who started for injured starting center Ethan Pocic — was carted off the field at the end of Cleveland’s first drive with an ankle injury and is out. His right leg was also placed in an air cast.

Guard Michael Dunn shifted over to center and Zak Zinter came in to play right guard.

Browns running back Jerome Ford is also questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He was shown on the Fox broadcast walking back to the locker room. Ford has rushed twice for 14 yards.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is also dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. Goedert was targeted on one pass before exiting.