Browns call David Njoku week-to-week with ankle injury

  
Published September 9, 2024 02:38 PM

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did not confirm a report that tight end David Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, but the Browns are still preparing to be without Njoku for a bit.

Stefanski said on Monday that Njoku is week-to-week because of his ankle injury. Jordan Akins is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster and Stefanski said that could change before the Browns meet the Jaguars in Week Two.

“Yeah, working through all those type of things today and tomorrow,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “But we have options and we’ll work through them.”

Stefanski said linebacker Tony Fields and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst are also week-to-week with ankle injuries. Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is in the same category with a hip injury.