Browns claim OT Sebastian Gutierrez off waivers

The Browns have claimed offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez off waivers, the team announced Friday.

The 49ers cut him Thursday.

Gutierrez officially is in his first NFL season out of Minot State.

The Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and also has spent time with the Patriots, Raiders, Chiefs, Browns, 49ers and Colts. He was on the practice squad of the 49ers, Browns and Colts last season.

Gutierrez has appeared in two career games — one for the Raiders in 2022 and one for the 49ers last season. He has played three offensive snaps and seven on special teams.