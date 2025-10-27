 Skip navigation
Browns claim TE Brenden Bates off waivers

  
Published October 27, 2025 05:26 PM

The Browns claimed tight end Brenden Bates off waivers, the team announced on Monday.

The Texans recently released Bates.

In a corresponding move, the Browns waived cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Bates is in his second NFL season out of Kentucky. He originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Bates has appeared in 10 games with the Jets, Browns and Texans. He played three games with Cleveland in 2024 and spent time on the club’s practice squad in 2025.

Bernard-Converse appeared in five games this season.