Browns closing in on extensions for Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry have spent the last four years with the Browns and their run is not likely to end any time soon.

The Browns have advanced to the playoffs twice and won a postseason game over the Steelers since the two men joined the organization, so it’s not a great surprise that team owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters on Monday that the team is closing in on contract extensions with both men.

“We’re in the process of working through things so Kevin and Andrew can be with us for an extended period of time,” Haslam said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns are 37-30 in the regular season since hiring Stefanski and Berry. They are 1-2 in the playoffs, including a loss to the Texans in January that came after they were able to make the playoffs despite season-ending injuries to players like Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, and Jedrick Wills. Based on Haslam’s comments, it seems likely that Stefanski and Berry will have new pacts before the team tries for better health and more success in 2024.