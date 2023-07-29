 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more
FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pk_dancampbellintv_230729.jpg
Campbell ‘giddy’ for Lions season opener
nbc_pk_3thingslions_230729.jpg
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
nbc_golf_pgachamps_padraigharringtonintv_230729.jpg
Harrington had to ‘dig deep’ in rough weather

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more
FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pk_dancampbellintv_230729.jpg
Campbell ‘giddy’ for Lions season opener
nbc_pk_3thingslions_230729.jpg
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
nbc_golf_pgachamps_padraigharringtonintv_230729.jpg
Harrington had to ‘dig deep’ in rough weather

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns cut cornerback Bopete Keyes with injury designation

  
Published July 29, 2023 02:24 PM

The Browns waived cornerback Bopete Keyes with an injury designation, the team announced. Keyes has a finger injury.

Cleveland signed Keyes earlier this month.

The Chiefs drafted Keyes in the seventh round in 2020. He appeared in eight games for the club as a rookie, playing 79 defensive snaps and 58 special teams snaps.

He then played one game for Chicago and four games for Indianapolis in 2021.

The cornerback bounced around last season, spending time in two separate stints with Houston along with Atlanta and Baltimore. But he didn’t appear in a regular-season game.

The Ravens waived Keyes in May.