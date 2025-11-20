 Skip navigation
Burrow could be option for Bengals in Week 12
Donald to be honored during Bucs-Rams on SNF
Why Cowboys must get out to early lead vs. Eagles

Browns, DE Alex Wright agree to three-year extension

  
November 20, 2025

The Browns are keeping one of their recent draftees around with a new contract.

Cleveland and defensive end Alex Wright have agreed to a three-year contract extension, PFT has confirmed.

The initial numbers indicate Wright’s extension is worth $33 million with $21.3 million guaranteed.

Wright, 25, has appeared in 46 games with 10 starts since the Browns selected him in the third round of the 2022 draft. After playing only four games due to a torn triceps in 2024, Wright has appeared in nine games with four starts this season. He’s recorded 3.0 sacks with nine tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Wright has recorded 9.0 sacks with 18 tackles for loss and nine QB hits in his four-year career.