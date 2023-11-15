Browns designate Michael Dunn to return from injured reserve

The Browns designated offensive guard Michael Dunn to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. It opens a 21-day window for Dunn, allowing him to practice until he’s ready for a return to the active roster.

The team placed him on injured reserve Oct. 17 with a calf injury.

Dunn was injured against the 49ers while playing in place of guard Joel Bitonio, who missed the game with a knee injury.

Dunn, 29, has appeared in 32 career games with the Browns since 2020, making five starts. He’s also spent time with the Rams, Jaguars and Dolphins since entering the league in 2017.

He has played four games this season, seeing action on 88 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams.