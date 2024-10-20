Browns drop Jameis Winston to No. 3 QB, Dorian Thompson-Robinson up to No. 2

The Browns have made a change at quarterback, but it’s not the one many people have been calling for them to make.

Jameis Winston is on the inactive list as the emergency quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. It is the first time that Winston has been inactive this season and the first time that Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been active as the backup to Deshaun Watson.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been asked on a weekly basis whether he will make a quarterback change and he’s been steadfast in saying Watson will remain the starter. Winston’s experience as a starter made him seem like a reasonable option to get a shot in place of the struggling starter, but that won’t be a possibility this Sunday.

Stefanski will get a chance to explain the change in pecking order after the game and another loss will likely lead to questions about moving Thompson-Robinson even higher up the depth chart.