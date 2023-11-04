Browns elevate James Proche from practice squad

The Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions this week and they ruled David Bell out with a knee injury, so it wasn’t a surprise when they added another wideout to the gameday roster on Saturday.

The team announced that they have elevated James Proche from the practice squad. Proche will revert back after the Browns face the Cardinals.

Proche signed with the Browns earlier this week. He was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Ravens and played in 43 games over the last three seasons.

Proche has 25 catches for 278 yards and he also saw time as a punt returner during his rookie season.

Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, and Cedric Tillman are the other available wideouts in Cleveland.