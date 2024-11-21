Browns elevate TE Blake Whiteheart for Thursday night

The Browns have elevated one player off the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Steelers.

Tight end Blake Whiteheart has been elevated for the Week 12 contest.

Whiteheart has appeared in four games for Cleveland this season, catching three passes for 13 yards with a touchdown.

Tight end Geoff Swaim is out with a concussion.

Kickoff between Cleveland and Pittsburgh is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.