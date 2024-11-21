 Skip navigation
mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Browns elevate TE Blake Whiteheart for Thursday night

  
Published November 21, 2024 03:34 PM

The Browns have elevated one player off the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Steelers.

Tight end Blake Whiteheart has been elevated for the Week 12 contest.

Whiteheart has appeared in four games for Cleveland this season, catching three passes for 13 yards with a touchdown.

Tight end Geoff Swaim is out with a concussion.

Kickoff between Cleveland and Pittsburgh is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.