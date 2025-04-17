 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Browns G.M. Andrew Berry: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah progressing, timeline is nebulous

  
Published April 17, 2025 04:05 PM

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah missed the final nine games of the 2024 season with a neck injury and General Manager Andrew Berry offered a limited update on his status during a Thursday press conference.

Berry said that Owusu-Koramoah’s condition has improved since the end of the season, but that there is still no firm idea about when he will be able to get back on the field.

“JOK’s timeline is a bit nebulous,” Berry said. “He is progressing, but, again, right now I don’t have a definitive date.”

Owusu-Koramoah signed a three-year extension before the 2024 season. He had 61 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble before his injury.