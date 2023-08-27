Browns get Marquise Goodwin back, lose Jakeem Grant for season

One Browns receiver is back just as another has been lost for the season.

Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is ready to go after missing all of training camp and the preseason with blood clots in his legs and lungs, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed today.

But receiver and returner Jakeem Grant will miss the entire season with a ruptured patellar tendon, Stefanski said. It’s a tough blow for Grant, who also missed all of last season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Browns had been expecting Grant to be their primary return man in addition to playing receiver on offense.

The Browns also cut 11 players: CB Caleb Biggers, LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall, TE Thomas Greaney, CB Gavin Heslop, T Derrick Kelly II, S Nate Meadors, WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Jalen Wayne, G Colby Gossett and RB Jordan Wilkins.