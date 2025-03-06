Browns get nearly $36 million in cap space by restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract

Deshaun Watson may not play any games for the Browns during the 2025 season, but the quarterback’s contract still impacts the team’s offseason plans.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Browns have restructured Watson’s deal in order to create nearly $36 million in cap space for the coming season. Watson’s $46 million salary for 2025 is fully guaranteed and he’ll receive it as a bonus rather than a salary.

The Browns have restructured Watson’s deal a number of times and added void years in order to spread out his cap hit — which was set to be over $72.7 million — as much as possible. He has a guaranteed salary of $46 million for the 2026 season as well.

Watson tore his Achilles last season and then had surgery in January after rupturing it again. That leaves the Browns in need of another quarterback this year and it adds to the many regrets the franchise must feel about trading for Watson and giving him a fully guaranteed five-year deal.

