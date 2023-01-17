 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 17, 2023 04:41 AM
Jim Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns finalized the hiring of Schwartz this morning, according to multiple reports.

Cleveland began its defensive coordinator search a week ago after firing Joe Woods. In addition to Schwartz, the candidates were Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo declined a chance to interview.

The 56-year-old Schwartz is best known for his five-year stint as head coach of the Lions from 2009 to 2013. He has also been defensive coordinator of the Eagles, Bills and Titans. His first NFL job was in Cleveland as a personnel scout in the 1990s. He was more recently an assistant on the Titans’ staff.