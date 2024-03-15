Browns hire Mike Vrabel as coaching and personnel consultant

Mike Vrabel did not land a head coaching job in this year’s cycle after he was fired by the Titans. But he will be with an NFL team for the coming season.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are hiring Vrabel as a personnel and coaching consultant.

NFL Media noted Vrabel was with the Browns at the scouting combine in Indianapolis and will now formally join the staff.

A three-time Super Bowl champion as a player, Vrabel was also named the AP coach of the year in 2021 after leading the Titans to a 12-5 record.

In six seasons under Vrabel, the Titans were 54-45 with a 2-3 postseason record. The team advanced to the AFC Championship Game in 2019 but did not win a playoff game after finishing first in the AFC South in the next two seasons.

Vrabel heading to the Browns is a homecoming of sorts, as he grew up in Northeast Ohio and played his college ball at Ohio State. Vrabel also spent three seasons coaching at OSU before heading to Houston to be the Texans’ linebackers coach in 2014.