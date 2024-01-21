Browns interview Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator

The Browns could bring back one of their former quarterbacks for a key role on their coaching staff.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Cleveland has interviewed former Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for its own OC vacancy.

Dorsey was fired in November following the Bills’ Week 10 loss to the Broncos. He was in his second season as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. Head coach Sean McDermott had promoted him from passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach to replace Brian Daboll, who had become the Giants head coach.

Buffalo finished No. 2 in points and No. 2 in total yards in 2022.

Dorsey would be unlikely to call plays with Cleveland, as head coach Kevin Stefanski has that role on gameday.

Dorsey, 42, played for the Browns from 2006-2008. He went 0-3 in three starts for the club in 2008.

The Browns have also interviewed Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for their offensive coordinator vacancy.