Browns, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agree to three-year extension

Cleveland has locked up one of its key defensive players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Browns have agreed to a three-year extension with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The initial report indicates Owusu-Koramoah’s deal is worth up to $39 million with $25 million guaranteed.

A second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Owusu-Koramoah was headed into the final season of his rookie contract. He had a standout third season in 2023, registering 101 total tackles with 3.5 sacks, six passes defensed, and two interceptions. He finished fourth in the league with 20 tackles for loss — behind just Maxx Crosby, Danielle Hunter, and Khalil Mack.

Owusu-Koramoah, 24, earned a Pro Bowl berth for the first time in 2023 for his performance.

In 41 career games with 33 starts, he’s picked up 5.0 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.

Cleveland will host Minnesota for joint practices this week, followed by their preseason game on Saturday afternoon.