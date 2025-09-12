 Skip navigation
Browns list Quinshon Judkins as questionable to make his debut

  
Published September 12, 2025 03:36 PM

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins returned to Browns practice this week, but it remains uncertain whether he will play in his first NFL game on Sunday.

Judkins was a full participant for the second straight day on Friday and he was listed as questionable to face the Ravens. The two practice days are the first for Judkins since minicamp as he was away from the team following a July arrest.

Judkins signed with the team after prosecutors dropped the charges and he met with the NFL on Wednesday as part of its investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy. Dylan Sampson, Jerome Ford, and Raheim Sanders are the team’s other running backs.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (eye, elbow) is also listed as questionable while defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) has been ruled out.