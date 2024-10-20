Browns lose Deshaun Watson, Cincinnati beats Cleveland 21-14

After a 1-4 start, the Bengals have now won two in a row to improve to 3-4 on the season with a 21-14 victory over the Browns.

But the story from this game was Cleveland’s quarterback, as Deshaun Watson was carted off the field with an Achilles injury late in the second quarter.

Watson fielded a shotgun snap and attempted to take a designed run to his right, but immediately went down with a non-contact injury. Replay showed Watson’s right leg vibrating as he took a step, which is often a sign of a major Achilles injury.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was active as the backup quarterback for the first time this season on Sunday and played until late in the fourth quarter when he was declared injured. Jameis Winston came in to replace him with 3:43 left in the contest.

Thompson-Robinson had suffered a finger injury and was ruled out.

But Cincinnati had little trouble stopping Cleveland’s offense with Thompson-Robinson at quarterback in the second half. And while the Bengals had trouble moving the ball in the first 30 minutes, the club’s offense got going in the third quarter.

Armed with a 7-6 lead at halftime, the Bengals made it 14-6 with Ja’Marr Chase’s 18-yard touchdown reception from Joe Burrow with 7:56 left in the third quarter. Then the club got a 25-yard touchdown from Burrow to Tee Higgins with 1:30 left in the third period to make it 21-6.

Winston helped get the offense moving, tossing a touchdown to tight end David Njoku with 1:27 left in the contest. He also connected with Cedric Tillman for a successful two-point conversion.

But Cleveland’s onside kick attempt failed, and the Bengals took a couple of knees to end the game.

Near the end of the fourth quarter, Bengals safety Geno Stone was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg following a collision with Vonn Bell on an incomplete pass. Stone was ruled out with a left tibia injury.

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. also had to exit the contest with a knee injury. Cody Ford came in to replace him.

Burrow finished 15-of-25 passing for 181 yards with two touchdowns. Tee Higgins led with 82 yards on four catches. Chase finished with five catches for 55 yards.

Nick Chubb had a touchdown run in his return, but finished with just 22 yards on 11 carries. He took just one carry in the second half.

Now at 3-4, the Bengals will host the Eagles next week as they strive to get to .500.

The 1-6 Browns will host the Ravens in Week 8, likely with a new starting quarterback.