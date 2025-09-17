 Skip navigation
Browns move Quinshon Judkins to RB1 spot on depth chart

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:30 PM

Only eight days after officially joining the team, running back Quinshon Judkins played for the Browns. This Sunday, he’ll be the starting running back.

The team’s online depth chart has been revised to place Judkins in the RB1 position.

Like many coaches do, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the posted hierarchy of players. “Yeah, obviously we’re going to keep bringing Quinshon along, but that unofficial depth chart is done by [P.R. chief] Peter [John-Baptiste],” Stefanski told reporters.

We’ll say what we say when any coach says that: Please.

It doesn’t matter who compiles the depth chart. It’s the team’s depth chart. And John-Baptiste wouldn’t have moved Judkins to No. 1 if he wasn’t damn sure that Judkins is RB1.

Judkins participated in 20 snaps on Sunday at Baltiore, more than his reported 10-15 snap workload. He touched the ball 13 times in those 20 plays, with 10 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 10 yards.

With the Packers coming to town in Week 4, the Browns need a stout running game in order to take some steam out of the pass rush, headlined by linebacker Micah Parsons. Judkins, based on the depth chart the team has published to the world, will be the top option.