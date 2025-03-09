 Skip navigation
Browns, Myles Garrett agree to new contract

  
Published March 9, 2025 12:04 PM

So much for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett demanding a trade to a Super Bowl contender.

After a month in which Garrett requested a trade and the Browns said he wasn’t going anywhere, an agreement has been reached: Garrett will sign a new contract with the Browns that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The full details of the contract are not yet known, but it reportedly includes $123.5 million guaranteed and will pay him an average of $40 million a year.

Garrett’s trade request gave him leverage with the Browns, who didn’t want to lose their best player but recognized he wasn’t happy. Giving a player $123.5 million guaranteed is a good way to make him happy.

The question, though, is whether anything has changed with Garrett’s stance that his biggest goal is to win a Super Bowl. The Browns do not look particularly close to that. With the 29-year-old Garrett now apparently planning to play out his prime in Cleveland, either he thinks the team is closer to a turnaround than it appears, or he is accepting that if the Browns can’t make him a champion, they can make him rich.