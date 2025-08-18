Browns name Joe Flacco their starting quarterback

Cleveland’s four-way quarterback competition has come to an end.

The Browns announced on Monday that Joe Flacco will be the club’s starter when the club takes on the Bengals to open the season.

Flacco, 40, will make his first Week 1 start since 2022 when he was with the Jets. Before that, Flacco’s previous Week 1 start was back in 2019 when he was with the Broncos.

Flacco led the Browns to a 4-1 record as a starter late in the 2023 season, helping the club reach the postseason. He then appeared in eight games with six starts for the Colts in 2024. Last season, Flacco completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,761 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Given his experience under head coach Kevin Stefanski, Flacco always seemed like the likely winner for the Browns’ QB competition. He has been the only healthy quarterback with the team throughout camp, as Kenny Pickett has dealt with a hamstring injury, Dillon Gabriel has dealt with a hamstring injury, and Shedeur Sanders is currently dealing with an oblique injury.

The MVP of Super Bowl XLVII, Flacco has compiled a 105-86 record as a starter in his 17 seasons with the Ravens, Broncos, Jets, Browns, and Colts.