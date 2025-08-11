 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Browns not ready to name starting QB for second preseason game

  
Published August 11, 2025 09:09 AM

Shedeur Sanders started at quarterback for the Browns in their first preseason game, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be tabbed again this week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a Monday press conference that he’s “not there yet” when asked about a starter for Saturday’s preseason game against the Eagles. Stefanski gave a similar answer when he was asked if he thought he’d be ready to make a decision about Week 1 after this week’s game.

Stefanski also updated the condition of a couple of injured players who are competing with Sanders. Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett are “progressing well” as they return from hamstring injuries with Gabriel being deemed ready to do 11-on-11 work. Pickett isn’t quite as far along at this point.

The Browns also have joint practices with the Eagles and Stefanski said the team will put together a plan for Sanders, Gabriel, Pickett, and Joe Flacco for those sessions in the coming days. He said it will be a “great challenge” for all of the quarterbacks during what’s set to be a pivotal week in the battle for the starting job.