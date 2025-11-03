 Skip navigation
Browns open practice window for WR Cedric Tillman

  
Published November 3, 2025 11:56 AM

Coming off their Week 9 bye, the Browns are getting a player back on the field.

Cleveland announced the club has opened the 21-day practice window for receiver Cedric Tillman.

Tillman has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against Detroit in Week 4. He has caught 11 passes for 106 yards with a pair of touchdowns so far this season.

The Browns also have released safety Damontae Kazee. Kazee appeared in four games for Cleveland, playing 37 special teams snaps and 11 defensive snaps.