Browns OT Dawand Jones underwent successful LCL, hamstring surgery
Published September 26, 2025 04:56 PM
The Browns have provided an update on offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who is out for the rest of 2025 after suffering a season-ending injury against the Packers on Sunday.
Cleveland announced Jones underwent successful surgery to repair a torn LCL (lateral collateral ligament) and hamstring avulsion suffered during the game.
He is expected to fully recover for the 2026 season.
Jones, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, has suffered a season-ending injury in each of his first three years as a pro.
The Ohio State product has appeared in 24 games with 20 starts.