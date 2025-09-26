Browns OT Dawand Jones underwent successful LCL, hamstring surgery

The Browns have provided an update on offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who is out for the rest of 2025 after suffering a season-ending injury against the Packers on Sunday.

Cleveland announced Jones underwent successful surgery to repair a torn LCL (lateral collateral ligament) and hamstring avulsion suffered during the game.

He is expected to fully recover for the 2026 season.

Jones, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, has suffered a season-ending injury in each of his first three years as a pro.

The Ohio State product has appeared in 24 games with 20 starts.