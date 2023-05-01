 Skip navigation
Browns pick up Jedrick Wills’ fifth-year option

  
Published May 1, 2023 04:14 AM
April 19, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms set expectations for Deshaun Watson next season, given the Browns need a big year from the QB to show he was worth everything Cleveland gave up to get him.

The Browns are making a commitment to offensive tackle Jedrick Wills for the 2024 season.

Cleveland is picking up the fifth-year option on Wills’ rookie contract, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That means Wills is guaranteed a base salary of $14.175 million for 2024.

Wills would then become a free agent in 2025, although it’s possible the Browns and Wills will agree to a long-term contract extension long before that. Usually if a team picks up a player’s fifth-year option, that team also wants that player to be a part of the team for years to come.

The Browns drafted Wills with the 10th overall pick in 2020. He started all 17 games last season.