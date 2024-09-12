 Skip navigation
Browns place CB Myles Harden on injured reserve

  
September 12, 2024

The Browns announced a couple of roster moves on Thursday.

Rookie cornerback Myles Harden has been placed on injured reserve. The seventh-round pick has a shin injury that kept him out of the Week One loss to the Cowboys and will keep him out of at least the next four games as well.

Harden, who went to South Dakota State, had 11 tackles in the preseason.

The Browns also announced that they have signed linebacker Michael Barrett to the practice squad. Barrett was a Panthers seventh-round pick this year and he was traded to the Seahawks this summer. He spent time on Seattle’s practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster.