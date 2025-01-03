 Skip navigation
Browns place Jerome Ford, David Njoku, Pierre Strong on IR

  
Published January 3, 2025 01:19 PM

The Browns have made several roster moves before their season finale against the Ravens on Saturday.

Cleveland has placed running back Jerome Ford (ankle), tight end David Njoku (knee), and running back Pierre Strong (concussion) on injured reserve.

All three players had previously been ruled out for Week 18.

With those three spots available, the club has signed receiver Kaden Davis, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, and safety Christopher Edmonds to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) has been downgraded to out.

Additionally, the team has elevated cornerback Kahlef Hailassie and running back Jacob Kibodi off the practice squad to the gameday roster.