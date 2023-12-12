Browns place OT Dawand Jones, DT Maurice Hurst II on injured reserve

The Browns placed right tackle Dawand Jones (knee) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (pectoral) on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

The Browns also signed defensive end Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad and re-signed quarterback P.J. Walker to the practice squad.

Jones is out for the season with a knee injury.

The fourth-round draft pick out of Ohio State became the starter in Week 2 after Jack Conklin’s season ended with a knee injury in the opener.

Hurst has appeared in all 13 games this season, totaling 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Kamara is in his second NFL season out of Stony Brook. He originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has appeared in nine career games.

Kamara has spent most of this season and most of last season on the Browns’ practice squad.

Walker has appeared in six games with two starts for the Browns this season. He has thrown for 674 yards with one touchdown.

In his career, Walker has appeared in 21 games with nine starts.