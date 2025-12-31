Browns place Wyatt Teller on injured reserve

Wyatt Teller’s 2025 season has come to an end.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that Teller has been placed on injured reserve.

Teller has been dealing with a calf injury.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Teller started 13 contests in 2025, playing 91 percent of offensive snaps and 12 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

The Browns announced the previously reported move of signing Kingsley Eguakun off of Detroit’s practice squad as a corresponding move.