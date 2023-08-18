Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on blindside block: I want to stick my nose in there

Quarterbacks don’t often level defenders with blindside blocks, but Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson did so in Thursday night’s preseason game.

With Browns running back Demetric Felton running the ball, Thompson-Robinson ran toward Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds in pursuit and knocked him to the ground. It was an unusual play for a quarterback and an illegal play for anyone, and Thompson-Robinson was called for a personal foul for a blindside block. Thompson-Robinson acknowledged afterward that he was wrong but said he always wants to do everything he can to help a teammate.

“I have a sweet spot for Felt. When he has the ball I want to stick my nose in there. But Coach Stefanski definitely let me have it after that one. No penalties. I definitely have to work on that going forward,” Thompson-Robinson said.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that he told Thompson-Robinson he can’t cost the team 15-yard penalties, but also said he loves his young quarterback’s approach.

“I didn’t like that penalty and he knows that rule that you can’t block back. I love the kid’s effort. I love the feistiness. I love that he wants to throw his body around, and his teammates love that. But I don’t love hurting the team with a penalty,” Stefanski said.

A rookie fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Thompson-Robinson has impressed this preseason and made a good case that he deserves a roster spot. Even if he was a little too eager to make a play when throwing that block.