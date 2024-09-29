Browns, Raiders tied 10-10 at halftime

The Browns got off to a strong start in their Week 4 matchup with the Raiders, but Las Vegas stormed back to tie the game 10-10 at halftime.

Though Cleveland was ahead 10-0 after Deshaun Watson’s first touchdown and a Dustin Hopkins 56-yard field goal, the Browns offense didn’t get anything going for the rest of the first half.

The Raiders, however, scored on Tre Tucker’s 3-yard touchdown on a reverse, capping an 11-play, 70-yard drive that took 5:45 off the clock. Then Daniel Carlson hit a 52-yard field goal to tie the score with 2:52 left in the half.

Las Vegas does not have its two best players, with Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams inactive due to injury. But quarterback Gardner Minshew found Tucker for 41 yards on four catches. Brock Bowers has a 6-yard catch and a 12-yard run on a tight end jet sweep. Minshew was 6-of-9 passing for 52 yards in the first half.

Cleveland’s run game has struggled mightily, as Jerome Ford has just 16 yards on seven carries. Watson is 14-of-17 for 87 yards with a touchdown. He also has 18 yards on three carries.

Jerry Jeudy leads with four catches for 47 yards.

The CBS broadcast noted there was an argument between right tackle Dawand Jones and Watson after the offensive lineman appeared to miss a block on a drive late in the second quarter. But Watson was then shown talking to Jones calmly on the sideline.

Browns center Ethan Pocic had to exit the game after being injured on the point after attempt midway through the first quarter. Pocic was in the medical tent before walking to the locker room and is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Nick Harris came in to play center.

Cleveland linebacker Jordan Hicks went down with an injury late in the first quarter. He went to the medical tent and Winston Reid came in to replace him. Hicks is questionable to return with an elbow injury.

Las Vegas will receive the second-half kickoff.