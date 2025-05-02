 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns RB Jerome Ford accepts a pay cut

  
Published May 2, 2025 01:47 PM

The Browns are keeping one of their veteran running backs around with a pay cut, which could decrease the likelihood of re-signing another at the position.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Jerome Ford has accepted a salary reduction from $3.486 million to a guaranteed $1.75 million in 2025 on Friday.

With Ford returning and the Browns drafting a pair of running backs last weekend, Nick Chubb is now more likely to be playing elsewhere in the coming season.

Ford, 25, was a Browns fifth-round pick in 2022. He started for most of 2023 when Chubb was sidelined by a season-ending knee injury. In 2024, Ford rushed for 565 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He also caught 37 passes for 225 yards.

Chubb, 29, was able to return from his devastating knee injury to start eight games in 2024 for Cleveland. But he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry — well off his career average of 5.3 entering the year. Chubb ended 2024 with 332 yards and three rushing touchdowns plus five catches for 31 yards with a TD.

Chubb had rushed for over 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons before his 2023 knee injury.