Browns RB Jerome Ford accepts a pay cut

The Browns are keeping one of their veteran running backs around with a pay cut, which could decrease the likelihood of re-signing another at the position.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Jerome Ford has accepted a salary reduction from $3.486 million to a guaranteed $1.75 million in 2025 on Friday.

With Ford returning and the Browns drafting a pair of running backs last weekend, Nick Chubb is now more likely to be playing elsewhere in the coming season.

Ford, 25, was a Browns fifth-round pick in 2022. He started for most of 2023 when Chubb was sidelined by a season-ending knee injury. In 2024, Ford rushed for 565 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He also caught 37 passes for 225 yards.

Chubb, 29, was able to return from his devastating knee injury to start eight games in 2024 for Cleveland. But he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry — well off his career average of 5.3 entering the year. Chubb ended 2024 with 332 yards and three rushing touchdowns plus five catches for 31 yards with a TD.

Chubb had rushed for over 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons before his 2023 knee injury.