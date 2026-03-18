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Browns re-sign DE Julian Okwara

  
Published March 18, 2026 06:17 PM

The Browns have re-signed defensive end Julian Okwara, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Okwara, 28, spent the majority of the 2025 season on the practice squad. The Browns placed him on the practice squad/injured list in December.

He did not play a down last season.

The Lions selected Okwara in the third round in 2020, and he spent four seasons in Detroit.

He joined the Cardinals’ practice squad out of the 2024 preseason after the Lions cut him.

In six seasons, Okwara has played 51 games with five starts and has totaled 72 tackles, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, one interception, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.