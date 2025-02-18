 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Browns release Nyheim Hines

  
Published February 18, 2025 06:40 PM

The Browns released running back Nyheim Hines on Tuesday.

The team did not activate him back to the active roster in October before his 21-day practice window expired. He was trying to work his way back from a torn ACL.

Hines has not played a game since Jan. 22, 2023, in a playoff game for the Bills in a loss to the Bengals. He missed the 2023 season after injuring his knee in a freak jet skiing accident.

He has 1,832 return yards and four touchdowns in his career. Hines also has 1,205 rushing yards, 1,725 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage in his career since the Colts made him a fourth-round pick in 2018.