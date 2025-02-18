Browns release Nyheim Hines

The Browns released running back Nyheim Hines on Tuesday.

The team did not activate him back to the active roster in October before his 21-day practice window expired. He was trying to work his way back from a torn ACL.

Hines has not played a game since Jan. 22, 2023, in a playoff game for the Bills in a loss to the Bengals. He missed the 2023 season after injuring his knee in a freak jet skiing accident.

He has 1,832 return yards and four touchdowns in his career. Hines also has 1,205 rushing yards, 1,725 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage in his career since the Colts made him a fourth-round pick in 2018.