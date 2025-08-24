 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns release QB Tyler Huntley

  
Published August 24, 2025 03:34 PM

The Browns look like they are going to keep four quarterbacks on their active roster, but Tyler Huntley isn’t one of them.

A day after leading the Browns to a last-play win over the Rams in the preseason finale, Huntley is in search of a new home. The team released Huntley on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move was expected, with Huntley having signed only after injuries to Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders during training camp. Huntley went 17-of-22 for 129 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

Joe Flacco will start for the Browns with Pickett or Gabriel expected to serve as the backup.

Huntley, 27, spent training camp with the Browns last year and was one of four quarterbacks kept on the initial 53-man roster. The Browns released him days later, though, after failing to trade him.

Huntley later signed with the Dolphins and went 2-3 as a starter.

Several teams could use a veteran backup quarterback, including the Raiders and the Cowboys.