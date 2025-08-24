Browns release QB Tyler Huntley

The Browns look like they are going to keep four quarterbacks on their active roster, but Tyler Huntley isn’t one of them.

A day after leading the Browns to a last-play win over the Rams in the preseason finale, Huntley is in search of a new home. The team released Huntley on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move was expected, with Huntley having signed only after injuries to Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders during training camp. Huntley went 17-of-22 for 129 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

Joe Flacco will start for the Browns with Pickett or Gabriel expected to serve as the backup.

Huntley, 27, spent training camp with the Browns last year and was one of four quarterbacks kept on the initial 53-man roster. The Browns released him days later, though, after failing to trade him.

Huntley later signed with the Dolphins and went 2-3 as a starter.

Several teams could use a veteran backup quarterback, including the Raiders and the Cowboys.