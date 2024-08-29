 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_wilson_240828.jpg
Wilson named Steelers’ starting QB over Fields
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrule_240828.jpg
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240828.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes’ GOAT case, Belichick to NYG?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_wilson_240828.jpg
Wilson named Steelers’ starting QB over Fields
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrule_240828.jpg
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240828.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes’ GOAT case, Belichick to NYG?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns restructure Deshaun Watson’s contract to create more 2024 cap space

  
Published August 29, 2024 08:14 AM

The Browns shouldn’t have any issues with cap space this season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of next week’s start to the regular season. The team converted $44.79 million of his salary for the coming year into a signing bonus.

The move creates $35.832 million in cap space and leaves the Browns with over $62 million in cap space. It also bumps up Watson’s salary cap hit for each of the next two seasons, but Watson’s fully guaranteed salaries for those seasons mean that the team already had plenty of cap exposure with the quarterback.

Should Watson’s performance not rise above what the Browns have already seen from him, those numbers will be the subject of much hand-wringing in Cleveland.