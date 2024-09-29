Browns return fumble for TD, trail Raiders 20-16 in fourth quarter

Cleveland’s defense has not been good against the run in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the team started the fourth quarter with a big play to cut its deficit.

After a scoop-and-score, the Browns are down 20-16 with 14:50 left in the matchup with the Raiders.

On third-and-1 to open the fourth quarter, defensive end Isaiah McGuire was able to hit Zamir White behind the line of scrimmage and forced him to fumble. Safety Rodney McLeod picked up the loose ball and took it 25 yards for a touchdown.

But kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point, keeping the score at 20-16. Hopkins previously made a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter.

The Browns will need another big stop to go ahead in the fourth quarter.