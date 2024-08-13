 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. has been arrested

  
Published August 13, 2024 11:03 AM

Tuesday morning brought a report that Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was expected to be arrested after a domestic dispute and that has now become a reality.

A spokesperson for the Avon, Ohio police department told reporters that Hall has been arrested and is in the process of being booked. Hall will be arraigned after being booked.

No other details of the incident have been released at the moment.

The Browns released a statement saying they are “aware of the incident” and that Hall had been in touch with the “appropriate authorities. The statement closed by saying they are “gathering more information” and will not have further comment right now.

Hall was a third-round pick this year.