Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. has been arrested

Tuesday morning brought a report that Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was expected to be arrested after a domestic dispute and that has now become a reality.

A spokesperson for the Avon, Ohio police department told reporters that Hall has been arrested and is in the process of being booked. Hall will be arraigned after being booked.

No other details of the incident have been released at the moment.

The Browns released a statement saying they are “aware of the incident” and that Hall had been in touch with the “appropriate authorities. The statement closed by saying they are “gathering more information” and will not have further comment right now.

Hall was a third-round pick this year.