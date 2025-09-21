Browns score 13 in final four minutes, improbably beat Packers 13-10

The Browns looked dead in the water for much of Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Packers.

But fortunes changed for Cleveland in a big way in the fourth quarter and the team ended up scoring 13 unanswered points for the team’s first victory of the season.

Cleveland’s defense continually gave its offense opportunities on Sunday afternoon, sacking quarterback Jordan Love five times and limiting Green Bay to just 230 total yards and 3.8 yards per play. But it took a 38-yard run by rookie Quinshon Judkins midway through the final period to spark the Browns’ offense.

While Cleveland netted only a field goal on that particular possession to make the score 10-3, Green Bay, Love gifted the Browns their next opportunity. On third-and-3 from the Green Bay 25, Love’s pass was low, errant, and intercepted by safety Grant Delpit — who returned the takeaway all the way to Green Bay’s 4-yard line.

After a defensive pass interference penalty put the ball on the 1, Judkins powered his way into the end zone for the first touchdown of his pro career. With the extra point, the Browns tied the game at 10-10.

Green Bay’s offense put the team in position to win, but the special teams unit couldn’t come through, as Brandon McManus’ 43-yard attempt was blocked by Cleveland’s Shelby Harris.

With the ball at their own 47 with no time outs and just 21 seconds on the clock, the Browns got in position for their own game-winning attempt. Andre Szmyt — who missed an extra point and a go-ahead, fourth-quarter field goal in Week 1 — nailed the 55-yard attempt to give the Browns an improbable, walk-off victory.

Love ended the contest 18-of-25 for 183 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Josh Jacobs was limited to just 30 yards on 16 carries.

On the other side, Judkins had 94 yards on 18 carries with his first touchdown. Flacco finished 21-of-36 for 142 yards with an interception.

Now at 1-2, the Browns will be on the road to face the Lions in Week 4.

The 2-1 Packers will be on the road to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 for Miach Parsons’ return to AT&T Stadium.