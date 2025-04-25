Browns select LB Carson Schwesinger to begin Day 2 of NFL Draft

The second night of the 2025 NFL Draft is underway.

The Browns have selected linebacker Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA at No. 33, the first pick of the second round.

Schwesinger is a former walk-on who ended up as a first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American in 2024. He recorded 136 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks for UCLA in his final year for the Bruins. He led the Big Ten in tackles and the team with two interceptions.

He was put on scholarship in Aug. 2022 and became a starter in 2024.

Multiple reports indicate the Browns had several teams interested to trade up, but they elected to stay at No. 33 and add a player to their defense.