nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Browns set for joint practices with Panthers and Eagles this summer

  
Published April 2, 2025 03:31 PM

We’re still several months away from training camp, but the Browns have started making some summer plans.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed at this week’s league meetings that the team has scheduled joint practices with a pair of teams for August. They will practice with the Eagles and Panthers during the preseason.

Both sets of practices will take place on the road with the trip to Philadelphia set for the first week of the preseason and Charlotte on tap for Week Two. Preseason games would follow those practices and the Browns will be the home team for their final exhibition game of the summer.

This will be the fifth straight year that the Browns have held joint practices. It will also be the third time in the last four years that they have worked out with the Eagles.