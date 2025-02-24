Browns set to release Juan Thornhill

Safety Juan Thornhill is set to hit the open market in the near future.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns have decided to release Thornhill and Thornhill confirmed to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he’s out of the team’s plans. The move will allow Thornhill to begin talking to other teams before the new league year starts in March.

Thornhill has one year left on the three-year deal he signed in 2023, but the inclusion of void years means there’s no cap relief for parting ways with him now. Marking him as a post-June 1 cut would offer some relief and would mean Thornhill has to wait to sign with anyone until March.

Thornhill had 103 tackles and four passes defensed in 22 games for the Browns. He spent four years with the Chiefs before coming to Cleveland.