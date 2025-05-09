Browns sign 13 undrafted free agents

The Browns signed 13 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The group includes long snapper Brent Matiscik. He appeared in 55 games at TCU and joins Rex Sunahara as options to handle the long snapping duties in Cleveland this season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Browns have added North Carolina A&T tackle Jason Ivey, South Carolina wide receiver Gage Larvadain, Appalachian State running back Ahmani Marshall, SMU center Justin Osborne, San Diego wide receiver Ja’Seem Reed, Cincinnati guard Dartanyan Tinsley, and Appalachian State fullback Eli Wilson.

The Browns defense will welcome Tulane defensive lineman Adin Huntington, TCU cornerback LaMareon James, Colorado State cornerback Dom Jones, USC linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and Pitt safety Donovan McMillon.