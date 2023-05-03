 Skip navigation
Browns sign Colby Gossett

  
Published May 3, 2023 10:07 AM
May 3, 2023 09:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the 12 players from Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft who had fifth-year options exercised and discuss how COVID-19 and injury history were factors.

The Browns added a player to their offensive line on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of guard Colby Gossett. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

It is Gossett’s second stint with the team, but he did not appear in any regular season games during the first one. He signed to the Cleveland practice squad in 2019 and opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID before being released at the end of training camp in 2021.

Gossett moved on to Atlanta and he appeared in 31 games over the last two seasons. The 2018 Vikings sixth-round pick also played five games and made four starts for the Cardinals during his rookie season.